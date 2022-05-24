Jen Psaki Officially Set to Join MSNBC

Jen Psaki, who just departed her job as White House Press Secretary on May 13, has landed in the expected place, MSNBC.

She'll start appearing on the cable network in the fall and begin hosting her streaming show, positioned on MSNBC's hub on Peacock.

Psaki will also appear on NBC and during MSNBC’s primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election.

It was already reported in April by Next TV that she'd lined up the gig.

The inclusion of President Joe Biden's highly effective former press rep comes at an opportune time for MSNBC, with longtime anchor Rachel Maddow seeking to broaden her scope and downsize her ample day-to-day on-air duties.

In addition to serving as voice to the Biden Administration for its first 16 months, Psaki previously worked as the White House Communications Director under former President Barack Obama and as the spokeswoman for the Department of State. She is an alum of John Kerry’s presidential campaign, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as well as President Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns and was a key member of the Biden-Harris transition team

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” said MSNBC President Rashida Jones. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

Added Psaki: “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”