Bob Van Dillen Joins Fox Weather

Bob Van Dillen has joined Fox Weather as an on-air host. He comes from HLN, where he was the meteorologist on Morning Express with Robin Meade. He starts in the new role July 10 and will be based at Fox Weather headquarters in New York City.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob and his experience in the field, combined with his years as co-host on a national show,” said Sharri Berg, Fox Weather president. “His relatability and conversation-focused style is a perfect fit for Fox Weather and the Fox Weather team.”

Van Dillen spent more than 20 years at Morning Express with Robin Meade. He covered major weather events live including Hurricanes Matthew, Michael and Harvey, as well as Superstorm Sandy.

In December, CNN announced HLN would no longer produce live news programming, bringing Morning Express to an end.

“I've been watching Fox Weather since its launch in 2021, and I’m excited to join the talented group of meteorologists that work on air and behind the scenes,” said Van Dillen. “I'm honored for the opportunity to work for a news organization I've watched for decades. To be a part of the Fox family in New York is a dream come true. I can't wait to say, ‘I've got your forecast, right here!’”

Van Dillen also worked at WCNC Charlotte, WTVH Syracuse and WXXA Albany, among other stations.