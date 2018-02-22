Board of Directors Elects Elias Chairman of Tegna

Tegna said that Howard Elias has been elected non-executive chairman of the board, effective April 26.

Elias, who is president of Dell Services, Digital and IT, replaces Marjorie Magner, who is retiring. She had been a director of the company since 2006 and chairman since 2011

Tegna also said that Stuart Epstein was elected to the board. Epstein was co-managing partner at Evolution media and a former executive VP and CFO at NBCUniversal.

“Marge truly loves Tegna and our company would not be where we are today without her many years of leadership, vision and unwavering commitment,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna. “

“She became chairman during a very challenging time in our industry and helped lead an impressive transformation, creating the Tegna of today. I want to thank Marge for everything she has done for our company and for the faith she placed in me as CEO,” Lougee said. “Her guidance and support have been invaluable to me since becoming CEO. I look forward to working with Howard as we embark on this next chapter together. We will continue to serve Tegna communities while creating value for shareholders and our audiences.”

At Dell, Elias oversees technology and deployment services, consulting services, global support services, education services, global Centers of Excellence, the IT organization, Dell Commerce Services, and Virtustream.

Previoulsy he was president and COO of EMC Global Enterprise Services.

Elias has been on the Tegna board since 2008 and is chair of the executive compensation committee.

“For the past six years, I have seen up close the immeasurable impact Marge has had on our company. She has been invaluable throughout Tegna’s transformation and has always done what’s best for our employees, customers and communities. I know I have big shoes to fill. I want to thank Marge for her many years of outstanding service to Tegna and wish her well,” said Elias. “I am honored to build on Marge’s legacy and look forward to working with Dave and his leadership team, our Board and employees to serve our customers, shareholders and the greater good of our communities.”