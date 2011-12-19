'Bloopers' to Premiere in Weekly Syndication This Fall

Bloopers, a new version of TV's Bloopers and Practical Jokes, will premiere in weekly syndication this fall.

The show will be produced by Dick Clark Productions, which produced the original series, and will be distributed by Trifecta Entertainment and Media.

Trifecta has cleared the show on the Tribune station group to air in back-to-back hours on weekends. Trifecta also will sell national advertising in the show, which has 120 episodes available for stations.

Bloopers will feature new footage and hidden camera moments as well as user-generated videos, which is a new element. TV's Bloopers and Practical Jokes aired as a weekly series on ABC from 1984 to 1992, hosted by Clark and Ed McMahon, and prior to that aired as a series of specials on NBC called TV's Censored Bloopers.

"We started Bloopers in 1981 and are delighted to bring this timeless franchise back to today's audience," said Mark Shapiro, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, in a statement.