Bloom Out as Head of CBSDaytime
Barbara Bloom, CBS' senior
vice president of daytime, will leave the network at the end of the month, CBS
said on Tuesday.
"I've had the great
fortune to work with an extraordinary group of executives, producers
and talent who make CBS #1 in daytime," said Bloom in a
statement. "With CBS Daytime teed up for success and stability for
many years ahead, the timing feels right for me to make a change now and seek
something different. The dramas have multi-year renewals, The Price is Right has great momentum
with Drew, Let's Make Deal with Wayne
Brady is firmly established and The Talk
is a growing franchise. I've been a writer, a producer and a programming
executive, and now I'm excited to see what the next chapter has to
offer."
"Barbara artfully led
CBS through several key transitions in her eight years here," said Nina
Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment, also in a statement. "She
helped usher in a new era on The Price is
Right with Drew Carey and guided delicate programming changes from two
daytime dramas to successful game and talk shows while maintaining CBS's leadership
position in the daypart. All of these efforts have positioned CBS very
well for the future. Daytime is successful, profitable, refreshed
creatively and has more variety of programming for our audience. We wish
Barbara tremendous success wherever her talents take her."
Bloom's departure marks
CBS' second major exit of a daytime programming executive in as many months.
Terry Wood announced at the end of November that she was leaving her post as
president of programming and development for CBS Television Distribution, CBS'
syndication arm. Aaron Meyerson was hired earlier this month to fill Wood's
position. No word on whether CBS will replace Bloom.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.