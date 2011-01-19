Bloom Out as Head of CBSDaytime

Barbara Bloom, CBS' senior

vice president of daytime, will leave the network at the end of the month, CBS

said on Tuesday.

"I've had the great

fortune to work with an extraordinary group of executives, producers

and talent who make CBS #1 in daytime," said Bloom in a

statement. "With CBS Daytime teed up for success and stability for

many years ahead, the timing feels right for me to make a change now and seek

something different. The dramas have multi-year renewals, The Price is Right has great momentum

with Drew, Let's Make Deal with Wayne

Brady is firmly established and The Talk

is a growing franchise. I've been a writer, a producer and a programming

executive, and now I'm excited to see what the next chapter has to

offer."

"Barbara artfully led

CBS through several key transitions in her eight years here," said Nina

Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment, also in a statement. "She

helped usher in a new era on The Price is

Right with Drew Carey and guided delicate programming changes from two

daytime dramas to successful game and talk shows while maintaining CBS's leadership

position in the daypart. All of these efforts have positioned CBS very

well for the future. Daytime is successful, profitable, refreshed

creatively and has more variety of programming for our audience. We wish

Barbara tremendous success wherever her talents take her."

Bloom's departure marks

CBS' second major exit of a daytime programming executive in as many months.

Terry Wood announced at the end of November that she was leaving her post as

president of programming and development for CBS Television Distribution, CBS'

syndication arm. Aaron Meyerson was hired earlier this month to fill Wood's

position. No word on whether CBS will replace Bloom.