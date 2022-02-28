Bina Roy Named VP and GM Of Nextar’s Multicast Networks

Exec was senior affiliate sales director for Nexstar’s networks division

Bina Roy Nexstar Media Group
Bina Roy

Nexstar Media said that it promoted Bina Roy to VP and general manager of Nexstar’s multicast networks, a new position at the company

Roy, who has served as senior affiliate sales director for Nexstar’s networks division since 2019, will be responsible for business development and affiliate partnerships with about 15 networks. Nexstar’s portfolio of stations has more than 600 subchannels in 116 markets.

She will continue to report to Sean Compton, president of Nexstar’s Networks Division.

“This promotion is a way of recognizing Bina’s total dedication to the growth of our multicast networks  over the last several years,” Compton said. “Thanks to Bina’s hard work and focus, Antenna TV is now  available in more than 113 million television households throughout 92 percent of the United States, and  in just six short months, Rewind TV has become one of the country’s fastest growing networks. She is  talented, innovative and experienced, and I am extremely pleased to promote her to this new position.”

Before joining Nexstar, Roy served as Programming and Affiliate Manager for Tribune  Broadcasting. She played key  roles in the creation of the CW Network’s talk show, The  Bill Cunningham Show, as well as the syndicated news programs Eye Opener and News Fix

Roy got her start in television broadcasting as an NBC Page in 1996. Her career has taken her to war  zones as a producer for CBS News Productions. She also served as a local television reporter and anchor,  ■

