Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January

Bill Kelly will become chief meteorologist at KYW Philadelphia. (Image credit: KYW Philadelphia)

Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.

KYW-WPSG, known as CBS Philadelphia, is part of CBS News and Stations.

Also in January, KYW meteorologist Kate Bilo transitions from evenings to daytime, working on KYW’s weekday noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. CBS Stations said the move is in large part to address a growing demand for weather coverage on the CBS News Philadelphia streaming channel.

“We are excited to fortify our NextWeather team and strengthen our competitive position across the whole day,” said Kathleen Gerrow, CBS Philadelphia VP and news director. “We look forward to having Kate bring her considerable knowledge and experience to the heart of the day, both on CBS 3 and by helping us develop more weather programming for our streaming channel.”

Kelly has previously been chief meteorologist for stations in Phoenix, Columbus, Ohio and Spokane. His parents are from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. “Family and roots are so important to me,” Kelly said. “The opportunity to raise my three amazing daughters in the same place their grandparents were born and raised is beyond a blessing. I can't wait to share with them all of the incredible things about the Philadelphia area that I love!”

Gerrow joined KYW in July.

“Bill’s innovative approach to telling the weather story will help us take NextWeather at CBS Philadelphia to the next level,” Gerrow added. “We look forward to welcoming him to our family and having him join Kate, our weekday morning meteorologist Llarisa Abreu, and weekend meteorologists Tammie Souza and Andrew Kozak on our NextWeather team.” ■