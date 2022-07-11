Kathleen Gerrow Named VP/News Director at KYW-WPSG Philadelphia

Kathleen Gerrow has been named VP and news director of KYW-WPSG Philadelphia, part of CBS News and Stations. She succeeds John Wilson and begins July 25.

Gerrow was a news producer at KYW from 1983 to 1996. She spent the last 26 years at NBC-owned WCAU Philadelphia and was assistant news director for the last 10.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathy back to KYW,” said Kelly Frank, president and general manager, KYW-WPSG Philadelphia. “As someone who has had a hand in producing coverage of every big story in this market for four decades, there are few, if any, broadcast and streaming news managers who have more Philly news experience than Kathy. Additionally, she has earned a wonderful reputation as a respected and collaborative team leader.”

Frank took over as GM in March.

CBS Television Stations president Adrienne Roark called it “a pleasure to be able to add someone with Kathy’s passion for local news and commitment to serving her fellow Philadelphians as we continue to build on CBS Philly’s momentum and success across our broadcast and streaming platforms.”

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Gerrow began her news career as a reporter for KYW Newsradio.

“As someone who began my television news career at KYW it is an absolute joy to return to a place where I learned so much and so many wonderful friendships were established,” Gerrow said. “The opportunity to take on an exciting new role in my hometown, come back to a news organization with such a great legacy and work alongside the outstanding team at CBS News Philly is a humbling honor.” ■