‘Big Nate’ Season Two Rolls on Paramount Plus

Season two of animated show Big Nate is on Paramount Plus Friday, July 7. Based on the children’s books and comic strip by Lincoln Peirce, the show is about Nate Wright and his misfit group of friends tackling adventures and unleashing their boundless imaginations.

The first ten episodes are available that day.

“This new season pushes the boundaries of visual creativity, featuring episodes with animation styles including stop-motion, shadow box theater, photogrammetry and claymation,” said Paramount Plus. “With laughter, friendship and heaps of Nate's signature mischief, season two promises to be bigger, bolder, and funnier than ever.”

Ben Giroux voices Nate. Dove Cameron, Rob Delaney, Bryce Charles, Daniel MK Cohen and Arnie Pantoja are in the voice cast too.

Joining this season are guest stars Laraine Newman as Nate’s grandma, Matthew Lillard as Agent Fish, one of Nate’s comic character creations, JB Blanc as Agent Moose, another comic character creation, Maya Aoki Tuttle as Cammie, a popular kid at school; and Stephanie Sheh as Ruby, the new kid at P.S. 38 and Nate’s dream girl.

Big Nate is executive produced by Mitch Watson and John Cohen and produced by Amy McKenna and Patrick Inness. Peirce is a consulting producer throughout development and production.

The “Big Nate” comic strip was first published in 1991, and the first book in the franchise, Big Nate: In a Class By Himself, came out in 2010.

Season one of Big Nate premiered in February 2022.