What’s Premiering This Week (February 14-21)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Return of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'The Walking Dead' highlights holiday weekend premieres
The return of AMC's The Walking Dead and Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel top the list of original programming premiering during the week leading into and through the Presidents' Day holiday.
The Walking Dead returns from its season 11 mid-season break February 20. The zombie-themed series will end its 11th an final season later this year.
The Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its fourth season Feb. 18 on Prime Video. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 14 to February 20 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Feb. 14 – State of the Union (dramedy) – Sundance
Feb. 16 – Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (music documentary) – Netflix
Feb. 17 – Big Nate (animation) – Paramount Plus
Feb. 17 – Fistful of Vengeance (movie) – Netflix
Feb. 17 – Inside the Black Box (talk show) – Crackle
Feb. 18 – Painting With John (returning series) – HBO
Feb. 18 – Severance (sci-fi) – Apple TV Plus
Feb. 18 – Space Force (comedy) –Netflix
Feb. 18 – Texas Chainsaw Massacre (movie) – Netflix
Feb. 18 – Uprooted (documentary) – Discovery Plus
Feb. 20 – Abraham Lincoln (documentary) – History
Feb. 20 – From (horror) – Epix
Feb. 20 – I Was There (documentary) – History
Feb. 21 – Below Deck Sailing Yacht (returning series) – Bravo
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.