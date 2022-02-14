What’s Premiering This Week (February 14-21)

The return of AMC's The Walking Dead and Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel top the list of original programming premiering during the week leading into and through the Presidents' Day holiday.

The Walking Dead returns from its season 11 mid-season break February 20. The zombie-themed series will end its 11th an final season later this year.

The Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for its fourth season Feb. 18 on Prime Video. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 14 to February 20 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Feb. 14 – State of the Union (dramedy) – Sundance

Feb. 16 – Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (music documentary) – Netflix

Feb. 17 – Big Nate (animation) – Paramount Plus

Feb. 17 – Fistful of Vengeance (movie) – Netflix

Feb. 17 – Inside the Black Box (talk show) – Crackle

Feb. 18 – Painting With John (returning series) – HBO

Feb. 18 – Severance (sci-fi) – Apple TV Plus

Feb. 18 – Space Force (comedy) –Netflix

Feb. 18 – Texas Chainsaw Massacre (movie) – Netflix

Feb. 18 – Uprooted (documentary) – Discovery Plus

Feb. 20 – Abraham Lincoln (documentary) – History

Feb. 20 – From (horror) – Epix

Feb. 20 – I Was There (documentary) – History

Feb. 21 – Below Deck Sailing Yacht (returning series) – Bravo