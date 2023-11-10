‘Big Brother’ Spinoff ‘Reindeer Games’ Starts on CBS Dec. 11

Big Brother Reindeer Games premieres on CBS and Paramount Plus Monday, December 11. The spinoff was announced in the season 25 finale November 9. The episode saw the contestants Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes “break in” to the Big Brother House, and inadvertently open the BB Holiday Universe.

The BB Holiday Universe has been unleashed! 👀🎄 Get ready to see BB legends in Big Brother Reindeer Games, premiering December 11 on @CBS. Are you ready for a winter wonderland? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/DPKRUgeqfXNovember 10, 2023 See more

There will be six episodes. Nine former Big Brother players will take part. “Santa’s Elves” — Derek Xiao (season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (season 23) and Jordan Lloyd (seasons 11 and 13) — guide contestants through the competitions.

Each episode features three competitions, culminating in “Santa’s Showdown”, which determines which player goes home. Four contestants make it to the finale and one walks away with $100,000.

Reindeer Games is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach are executive producers.

“Fly on The Wall is excited to bring a new competition series to the Big Brother Universe and get a chance to ring in the holidays with some of our most memorable houseguests,” said Grodner and Meehan.

Houseguests will be announced at a later date.