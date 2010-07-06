'Big Bang' Headed Toward 50 Cleared Markets
Warner Bros. has
added 15 markets to Big Bang Theory's
roster, clearing the show thus far in nearly 50 markets. The latest round of
clearances was mostly among mid-sized markets.
The following
stations have picked up Big Bang for
fall 2011:
McKinnon's
independent KUSI San Diego (market no. 28); Sinclair's Fox/MyNet duopoly
WZTV/WUXP Nashville (market no. 29); Meredith's Fox affiliate WHNS Greenville-Spartanburg,
S.C. (market no. 36); Acme's CW affiliate KWBQ/KRWB and MyNet affiliate KASY
Albuquerque (market no. 44); Sinclair's CW affiliate KOCB Oklahoma City (market
no. 45); Post-Newsweek's independent WJXT Jacksonville, Fla. (market no. 47);
New Age's Fox/MyNet affiliates WOLF/WQMY Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. (market no.
54); Acme's CW affiliate WBXX Knoxville, Tenn. (market no. 59); Sinclair's ABC
affiliate WKEF Dayton (market no. 65); Newport's Fox affiliate KAAS Wichita
(market no. 69); Northwest Broadcasting's Fox affiliate KAYU Spokane, Wash.
(market no. 75); Journal's NBC affiliate WGBA Green Bay, Wisc. (market no. 70);
Sinclair's Fox affiliate WMSN Madison, Wisc. (market no. 85);
Weigel's triopoly of low-power stations WBND/WCWW/WMYS South
Bend, Ind. (market no. 91); and
Esteem's WEMT Tri-Cities, Tenn./Va. (market no. 93).
