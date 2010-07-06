'Big Bang' Headed Toward 50 Cleared Markets

Warner Bros. has

added 15 markets to Big Bang Theory's

roster, clearing the show thus far in nearly 50 markets. The latest round of

clearances was mostly among mid-sized markets.

The following

stations have picked up Big Bang for

fall 2011:

McKinnon's

independent KUSI San Diego (market no. 28); Sinclair's Fox/MyNet duopoly

WZTV/WUXP Nashville (market no. 29); Meredith's Fox affiliate WHNS Greenville-Spartanburg,

S.C. (market no. 36); Acme's CW affiliate KWBQ/KRWB and MyNet affiliate KASY

Albuquerque (market no. 44); Sinclair's CW affiliate KOCB Oklahoma City (market

no. 45); Post-Newsweek's independent WJXT Jacksonville, Fla. (market no. 47);

New Age's Fox/MyNet affiliates WOLF/WQMY Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. (market no.

54); Acme's CW affiliate WBXX Knoxville, Tenn. (market no. 59); Sinclair's ABC

affiliate WKEF Dayton (market no. 65); Newport's Fox affiliate KAAS Wichita

(market no. 69); Northwest Broadcasting's Fox affiliate KAYU Spokane, Wash.

(market no. 75); Journal's NBC affiliate WGBA Green Bay, Wisc. (market no. 70);

Sinclair's Fox affiliate WMSN Madison, Wisc. (market no. 85);

Weigel's triopoly of low-power stations WBND/WCWW/WMYS South

Bend, Ind. (market no. 91); and

Esteem's WEMT Tri-Cities, Tenn./Va. (market no. 93).