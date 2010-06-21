‘Big Bang' Clears Eight More Markets

Warner Bros. has cleared its Big Bang Theory in eight

more markets, with pricing remaining at Two and a Half Men levels or

higher, according to industry sources.



Two and a Half Men earned in the neighborhood of $4

million an episode when it was sold to TV stations in 2006, and that deal was

exclusive to broadcast stations for four years. The show, which starts Charlie

Sheen and Jon Cryer, makes it cable debut this fall on News Corp.'s FX.





Tribune, initially expected be the show's likely launch

group, made its first two Big Bang buys, picking up the show in four

markets: KCPY/KMYQ Seattle-Tacoma (market 13) and WXIN/WTTV Indianapolis

(market 25), where Tribune can run the show on either station with time-period

restrictions. Tribune also acquired the show for its Fox affiliate WTIC

Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (market 30); and CW affiliate WNOL New Orleans

(market 51).





CBS, which airs the show on its parent network on Monday

nights, picked up the show for WBZ/WSBK Boston (market 7).





Other stations acquiring the show include Time Warner's

independent WPCH (formerly WTBS) Atlanta (market 8); Local TV's Fox affiliate

KDVR Denver (market 16) and Bahakel's Fox affiliate WCCB Charlotte, N.C.

(market 24).



The Big

Bang Theory was created by

Two and a Half Men's Chuck Lorre, who also has a new show, Mike & Molly, headed

to CBS this fall. Gilmore

Girls' Bill Prady also is a creator. Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons, Johnny

Galecki and Kaley Cuoco.