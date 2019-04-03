Bianna Golodryga Departs ‘CBS This Morning’

Bianna Golodryga, who was named co-host of CBS This Morning in October, has departed CBS. She started on the morning show alongside Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson Oct. 3. Golodryga had been a reporter and fill-in co-host on the CBS morning show since 2017.

“Bianna Golodryga has decided to leave the network. We thank her for her many contributions during her time here at CBS News and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” CBS News said in a statement.

Golodryga is a contributor to CNN. She has also worked at CNBC, ABC News and Yahoo News. She was weekend co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America from 2007 to 2014.

Golodryga has not shared where she is moving on to. Last fall, she said it was “an honor” to join King, O’Donnell and Dickerson on the CBS morning program.

[embed]https://twitter.com/biannagolodryga/status/1113541975859445771[/embed]