Bianna Golodryga Named ‘CBS This Morning’ Co-Host

CBS News correspondent Bianna Golodryga has been named co-host on CBS This Morning, joining Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and John Dickerson on the program. Golodryga, who has been a reporter and fill-in co-host on the show since 2017, began in her regular role Oct. 3rd and is based in New York.

Golodryga began reporting for CBS News in 2017. She has filled in as anchor on CBS Evening News and appeared on CBSN.

“Viewers know us as the real news destination in the morning – which is why Bianna is the perfect addition to our team,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “We are so fortunate to have her curiosity and global perspective on every broadcast of CBS This Morning.”

Dickerson was named to the job in January, after Charlie Rose departed following sexual harassment allegations.

“In the last year Bianna has become a tremendous asset to all of us at CTM,” said Ryan Kadro, executive producer of CBS This Morning. “She is a superb broadcaster and journalist, and we look forward to having her at the table, or reporting in the field, every day.”

Golodryga is also a contributor to various CNN programs. She has also worked at CNBC, ABC News and Yahoo News. She was weekend co-anchor on ABC’s Good Morning America from 2007 to 2014.

“CBS has the best morning news team in the business,” Golodryga said. “It’s an honor to be joining Gayle, Norah and John and everyone at CTM as we continue to do what CBS News does best – reporting on issues that matter to our viewers, along with enterprising, smart and objective storytelling.”