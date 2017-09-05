Bianna Golodryga Joins CBS News

Bianna Golodryga has joined CBS News as a correspondent. She’ll be based in New York and will report for all network platforms, effective immediately. Golodryga reported for CBS News as contributor and substitute anchor this summer.

She will also be a contributor at CNN.

Golodryga began reporting for CBS News this morning from her hometown of Houston, where she is covering the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Her career has spanned CNBC, ABC News, and, most recently, Yahoo News, where she was news and finance anchor. From 2007-2014, Golodryga was weekend co-anchor for ABC’s Good Morning America and as the network’s business correspondent.

Golodryga began her career in television as a bureau producer at CNBC in 2001.