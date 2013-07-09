Bethenny Frankel Launching 'Calling All My Girls' Tour

RELATED:New Shows Get Cross-Platform Promo Treatment

Ahead of her talk show debut, Bethenny Frankel will travel around the country this summer offering fans a chance to be a part of bethenny's premiere week audience.

The "Calling All My Girls" tour will begin Monday, July 29 in Houston, with stops in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Minneapolis, Tampa, Miami, Cleveland and Chicago.

In each market, Frankel will host an exclusive event for 150 people, featuringSkinnygirl prizes and giveaways and personal interactions and games with Frankel herself.

During the event, five fans will get an an all expense paid weekend trip for two to New York to attend a show taping of bethenny during its premiere week in September, along with an exclusive after party and "other surprises."

More information about the tour can be found here.

Bethenney premieres Sept. 9.