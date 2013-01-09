'Bethenny' Cleared in 97% of U.S.
Warner Bros.' Bethenny is now cleared in 97% of the
country for its launch next fall, said Ken Werner, president, and Rick Meril,
executive VP and general sales manager, Warner Bros. Domestic Television
Distribution on Wednesday.
The Fox Owned TV Stations, with stations in the country's
top markets, are the show's launch group, representing 37% of the country. In
the rest of the country, the show is cleared on ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates
owned by station groups such as NBC, Hearst, Gannett, Sinclair, Cox, Lin,
Raycom, Post-Newsweek, Media General, Allbritton, Gray, Northwest, Journal and
others.
Bethenny, starring Real Housewife and Skinnygirl
Bethenny Frankel, aired last summer as a six-week test on Fox's WNYW New York,
KTTV Los Angeles, WTXF Philadelphia, KDFW Dallas, KSAZ Phoenix and KMSP
Minneapolis, improving May 2012 time periods by 140% among women 25-54 and 133%
among adults 25-54. The show was first incubated in Warner Bros.' Ellen,
and that show's executive producers produced the show for the test. A new
showrunner will be named for the show's national launch.
"This series was an instant hit during its test,
representing the most successful syndicated test in Fox's history," said
Werner in a statement. "Most importantly, it demonstrated to stations and
to audiences that Bethenny has an authentic and distinctive voice that
resonates with daytime viewers. We always believed that Bethenny had the
talent, popularity and credibility with daytime viewers to become appointment
television day in and day out and we proved that."
Bethenny will be shot in New York City, with Warner
Bros. currently deciding on a studio for the show.
"I am so thrilled that my talk show is finally
happening," said Frankel in a statement. "It has been such an
interesting, winding road to get to this place, proving that coming from 'a
place of yes' can make your goals a reality."
Bethenny will be
produced by Telepictures Productions, Warner Bros.' first-run production
division, and A Very Good Production, Ellen DeGeneres' production company.
