Beta Survey: Discovery Big With Cord-Cutters, Streamers

Discovery Channel was the most in-demand cable network among people who can’t get it because they are either non-cable TV subscribers or cord cutters, according to a new survey by Beta Research.

Discovery was also the top-ranked basic cable network among non-cable TV subscribers who are heavy viewers of streaming networks.

In the Beta study, 37% of non cable TV subscribers and cord cutters said they were interested in Discovery.

Other networks scoring high included History and National Geographic with 34%; HGTV, Animal Planet and FX with 31%; and Food Network, ID and Comedy Central with 29%.

Discovery, HGTV, Animal Planet, Food Network and ID are all part of Discovery, which in January launched Discovery Plus, a streaming service featuring programming from its cable cable networks plus original shows..

Beta found that 42% of cable subscribers were extremely or very interested in dropping cable TV and watching only the TV programming available on their tablets or computers.

Among those non-cable subscribers who are heavy viewers of streaming networks, 48% expressed interest in Discovery.

They also showed interest in Animal Planet (45%), National Geographic (45%), History (44%), FX (43%) and Food Network (41%).

Beta’s Cable Network Interest Study was conducted in March, with a national sample of 1,418 multichannel subscribers and a sub-sample of 582 non-subscribers to cable TV, including cord cutters.