'Beta Records TV' Partners With In Tune For Content
Showplace Television Syndication's weekly kids' music series, Beta Records TV, is partnering with magazine "In Tune Monthly" to create a new feature for the show.
Beginning next month, each episode of Beta Records TV will feature a news segment called In Tune Music News, which will be based on content featured in the youth-centric magazine. "In Tune Monthly" offers music-focused content aimed at young musicians and music educators.
Beta Records TV is a weekly syndicated program aimed at teens aged 13 to16 that includes educational and informational content centered around music.
Showplace Television Syndication is run by Hal Pontious and based in Chicago.
