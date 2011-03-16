'Beta Records TV' Partners With In Tune For Content

Showplace Television Syndication's weekly kids' music series, Beta Records TV, is partnering with magazine "In Tune Monthly" to create a new feature for the show.

Beginning next month, each episode of Beta Records TV will feature a news segment called In Tune Music News, which will be based on content featured in the youth-centric magazine. "In Tune Monthly" offers music-focused content aimed at young musicians and music educators.

Beta Records TV is a weekly syndicated program aimed at teens aged 13 to16 that includes educational and informational content centered around music.

Showplace Television Syndication is run by Hal Pontious and based in Chicago.