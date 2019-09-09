BET+ Streaming Service to Launch Sept. 19

Viewers will have to ante up $9.99 per month to watch BET’s new BET+ digital streaming service when it launches on Sept. 19, the network announced Monday.

The African American-targeted service created by BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios, will feature more than 1,000 hours of premium content, including new original content from Perry as well as other producers such as Will Packer and Tracy Oliver, said network officials.

“We are thrilled to offer a streaming experience of content curated for the underserved African American audience with BET+," said Scott Mills, BET Networks president in a statement. "African Americans have a higher SVOD adoption rate than any other consumer base on the market, which is why BET+ is a natural complement of BET’s linear network, which has been and continues to be the leading home of black culture for decades."

The network’s $9.99 price tag is higher than the Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+ subscription video on demand service, which will retail at $6.99 when it debuts in November. WarnerMedia has yet to announce a subscription price for its HBO Max service, set to launch later this year.

New series set to debut on BET+ include a remake of First Wives Club from producer Oliver (Girls Trip) and starring Jill Scott, as well as Packer’s scripted comedy Bigger. In addition, the service will also feature Perry’s works across films, television and stage.

“In our first year, we will release a BET+ original project almost every month, adding to our lineup of deep and diverse content,” said Devin Griffin, general manager BET+. “We’re focused on super-serving lovers of black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera.”

