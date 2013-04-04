BET Networks Acquires Entertainment Studios' 'First Family,' 'Mr. Box Office'
BET Networks announced Thursday it has licensed over 100 episodes
of syndicated sitcoms The First Family and Mr. Box Office.
The two sitcoms will begin airing on BET Networks' Centric
in primetime beginning Friday, April 19. Both series come from Entertainment
Studios.
"We're thrilled to partner with
Entertainment Studios and add these two incredible series to our growing comedy
programming slate on Centric," said Paxton K. Baker, executive VP and
GM of Centric. "The First Family and Mr. Box Office star
African-American talent that resonate with our audience."
