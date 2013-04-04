BET Networks Acquires Entertainment Studios' 'First Family,' 'Mr. Box Office'

BET Networks announced Thursday it has licensed over 100 episodes

of syndicated sitcoms The First Family and Mr. Box Office.





The two sitcoms will begin airing on BET Networks' Centric

in primetime beginning Friday, April 19. Both series come from Entertainment

Studios.





"We're thrilled to partner with

Entertainment Studios and add these two incredible series to our growing comedy

programming slate on Centric," said Paxton K. Baker, executive VP and

GM of Centric. "The First Family and Mr. Box Office star

African-American talent that resonate with our audience."