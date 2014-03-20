BET Adds ‘Queen Latifah Show’ to Late Night Block

BET has acquired syndicated talker The Queen Latifah Show to air as part of its late-night block, the network confirmed Thursday. The Sony Pictures Television show will begin airing on BET Monday, March 31.

The Queen Latifah Show will join The Wendy Williams Show in BET’s late-night block. Both shows will be joined in the fall by another talker, the previously announced The Real.

CBS confirmed in January that The Queen Latifah Show—which launched in September 2013, and was sold in two-year deals—would return for a second season. The show is produced by Flavor Unit, Overbrook Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. Corin Nelson is the executive producer.

