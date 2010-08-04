Bessey Named EP of CBS' New Talker, ‘The Talk'

Brad Bessey has been named executive producer of CBS' new daytime talk show, The Talk, featuring Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marisa Jaret Winokur. Together, the six panelists will talk about issues of the day as seen through the lens of motherhood.

Bessey will executive produce along with John Redmann, who has helmed such daytime shows as Tyra Banks, Rosie O'Donnell and Wayne Brady.

Bessey comes over from CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight, where he was most recently co-executive producer, working alongside EP Linda Bell Blue. Bessey had been at ET for 15 years and co-EP since 2005. He was also a senior consultant on ET's sister magazine, The Insider.

Prior to joining ET, Bessey was director of talent and development, at E! Entertainment Television from 1994 to 1995, senior talent executive for Leeza from 1993-94 and talent executive on The Montel Williams Show in 1992.



The Talk launches on CBS this October.