Berryman Joins NBCU to Drive Auto Ad Business

NBCUniversal named Abbey Berryman senior VP, client partnerships, a new post.

Berryman will be part of the NBCU group that works closely with marketers, which is lead by Karen Kovacs, executive VP, client partnerships, who joined the media company earlier this year.

Berryman has decades of experience with clients in the automotive business. She will act as a liaison between brands and NBCU’s portfolio of advertising and partnership offerings. She will also be working with companies in the insurance category.

Related: Comcast Confirms Shell Set to Replace Retiring Burke

She reports to Kovacs and will work out of NBCU’s office in Detroit.

"The automotive industry is a key category for us as we kick off 2020. Auto companies are excited, ready and willing to invest in the innovative advertising solutions NBCUniversal is bringing to the marketplace,” said Kovacs. “As a 23-plus year veteran of the Detroit ad community, Abbey brings deep industry knowledge, experience and relationships that will propel our auto partnerships forward."

Before joining NBCU, Berryman was president of global business operations at Dentsu Aegis Network, where she was principal executive on the General Motors account. Before Dentsu Aegis, she was with Starcom.