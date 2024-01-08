Bernie Ritter Named WRIC Richmond News Director

Bernie Ritter has been named news director at WRIC Richmond, Virginia. He comes from WNCT Greenville, North Carolina, where he was the news director. Both stations are part of Nexstar Media Group.

Known as 8News, WRIC is an ABC affiliate.

“Throughout his career, Bernie has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, team building, and innovation in news production. His strategic vision, combined with a deep understanding of audience engagement, positions him to lead this accomplished and growing newsroom,” said Steven Blanchard, VP and general manager, WRIC.

Ritter was the WNCT news director for seven years. He also worked at News 12 New Jersey, Al Jazeera America, ESPN, WPXI Pittsburgh and WEWS Cleveland.

Ritter succeeds Shane Moreland in running the WRIC newsroom.

“Being a journalist is all about service to the public, informing our community, being balanced, hyper-local focused and telling the stories of the people in our neighborhoods,” he said. “I can’t wait to join the 8News family, and to become part of the vibrant Richmond community.”

Ritter earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Duquesne University.

Richmond-Petersburg is DMA No. 56.