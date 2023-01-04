Bernie Madoff Resurfaces in Netflix Docuseries
‘The Monster of Wall Street’ comes from Joe Berlinger
Docuseries Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street debuts on Netflix January 4. There are four episodes. Joe Berlinger directs.
The series “reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous $64 billion global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history, that shattered the lives of countless individual investors who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman,” said Netflix. “With unique access to whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims, and never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself, this four-part documentary series traces Madoff’s rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall Street.”
Netflix said the project details how Madoff’s fraud was the work of more than one individual. It “reveals a cadre of co-conspirators and a financial system rife with institutions that were willing to turn a blind eye to Madoff’s suspicious behaviour, prompting the obvious nagging question: Could such a blatant and destructive fraud happen again?”
Madoff died in 2021.
Berlinger’s work includes Conversations with a Killer, Crime Scene and Brother's Keeper. ■
