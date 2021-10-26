‘Bering Sea Gold’ Season Premiere on Discovery, Discovery Plus Oct. 26

A new season of Bering Sea Gold starts on Discovery and Discovery Plus Tuesday, Oct. 26. The unscripted show is about dredging for gold in Alaska.

“Relentless snowstorms and hypothermic temperatures, new crew members and shifting power dynamics along with weather-induced equipment malfunctions leave the miners dealing with more than they bargained for this ice mining season,” goes the description. “But with the price of gold remaining high, folding is not an option.”

The show is set in Nome, Alaska. The winter is a brutal one, with mining shacks and gear snowed in.

Shawn Pomrenke, Joe Fullwood, Steve Riedel, Kris Kelly and Zeke Tenhoff are among those mining for gold.

Past seasons are on Discovery Plus.

Bering Sea Gold is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, part of Fremantle. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Jeff Meredith and Dave Freed. For Discovery Channel, Todd Lefkowitz is executive producer.