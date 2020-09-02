‘Ben 10’ Movie Blasts Off on Cartoon Net Oct. 10

Ben 10 saves the world again in Cartoon Network's new movie

Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie will have its debut on Cartoon Network on Oct. 10.

The TV movie will also be released digital on Oct. 11 on all major platforms. It will also come out on Oct. 13 via DVDs from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Ben 10 is currently in its fourth season. New episodes will begin appearing on Sept. 13 with a half-hour special that takes Ben to Tokyo. More new episodes will appear every day that week.

The show is also available on the CN App and via VOD.

The series is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created, and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment, with John Fang as executive producer.