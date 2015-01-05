Bellum, Raycom Renew ‘Fix It & Finish It,’ ‘Flip My Food’ for Two More Seasons

Bellum Entertainment and Raycom Media have renewed their two syndicated lifestyle series, Fix It & Finish It and Flip My Food, for two more seasons, taking each series through season three. Each series will have an order of 150 episodes per season and will air extensively beyond existing Raycom Media stations.

“We continue to explore unique revenue models for stations groups and they’re working,” said Boots Walker, Bellum Entertainment VP in a statement. Neither show is nationally cleared, but both both air in local markets and customize their content to serve those markets, including brand integrations with local advertisers.

Bellum will continue its partnership with Raycom Media on the production of both weekly strips. Fix It & Finish It, starring Antonio Sabato, Jr. is executive produced by Scott Sternberg. Flip My Food, starring Chef Jeff Henderson, is executive produced by Ted Eccles.