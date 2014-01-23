Bellum Offering Two New Weekend Series at NATPE

Burbank-based Bellum Entertainment will premiere two new weekend series this fall, What Went Down and State to State, and it has renewed Unsealed: Alien Files for a third season. All three half-hour series are cleared on Tribune’s owned stations for weekends.

What Went Down is a new weekly sports bloopers series. State to State is a new educational and informational travel and history series, which joins Bellum’s turnkey nationally syndicated E/I block. Unsealed: Alien Files returns for its third year in syndication.

Bellum Entertainment's roster also includes the recently announced new strips, Fix It & Finish It and Flip My Food, which will premiere this fall on Raycom-owned stations and are seeking national clearances. Belllum also is offering at NATPE next week in Miami, The Coolest Places on Earth, On the Spot, Origins, Family Style with Chef Jeff, and Animal Atlas, all of which are available to television outlets worldwide.