Bellamy,Fox, Lovitz Cast in Entertainment Studio's 'Mr. Box Office'

Bill Bellamy,

Vivica A. Fox and Jon Lovitz will star in Entertainment Studio's Mr. Box

Office, one of the two syndicated sitcoms that the studio will launch this

fall.

Bellamy will play

the starring role of Marcus Jackson, one of the world's biggest movie stars who

becomes sentenced to community service teaching at a South Central Los Angeles

high school. The series also stars Rick Fox, Gary Busey and Tim Meadows.

Mr. Box Office and the studio's

other first-run sitcom First Family mark the company's first foray

into scripted content. Entertainment Studios has greenlit 104 episodes.

"There's a huge

shortfall of quality family sitcoms, and we are 110 percent committed to

filling that enormous void," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman & CEO of

Entertainment Studios. "Our number one priority is to deliver the highest

quality content in the sitcom genre, and this initial 104-episode order is a

big step in the right direction."