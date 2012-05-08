Bellamy,Fox, Lovitz Cast in Entertainment Studio's 'Mr. Box Office'
Bill Bellamy,
Vivica A. Fox and Jon Lovitz will star in Entertainment Studio's Mr. Box
Office, one of the two syndicated sitcoms that the studio will launch this
fall.
Bellamy will play
the starring role of Marcus Jackson, one of the world's biggest movie stars who
becomes sentenced to community service teaching at a South Central Los Angeles
high school. The series also stars Rick Fox, Gary Busey and Tim Meadows.
Mr. Box Office and the studio's
other first-run sitcom First Family mark the company's first foray
into scripted content. Entertainment Studios has greenlit 104 episodes.
"There's a huge
shortfall of quality family sitcoms, and we are 110 percent committed to
filling that enormous void," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman & CEO of
Entertainment Studios. "Our number one priority is to deliver the highest
quality content in the sitcom genre, and this initial 104-episode order is a
big step in the right direction."
