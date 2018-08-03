beIN Sports USA Channels Dropped From Fios

A day after getting dropped off Comcast's Xfinity cable lineups in a fee dispute, beIN Sports USA said its channels are off Verizon Fios TV lineups as well. The international sports outlet said Verizon declined an offer to extend carriage under earlier terms that called for "modest" fee increases.

The programmer, which has English and Spanish language U.S. channels with rights to soccer games from Spain's LaLiga and France's Ligue 1 among other properties, said Thursday afternoon: “beIN SPORTS USA learned late last night that despite its offer to extend its contract with Verizon on the same rates and terms, Verizon chose to abruptly cease negotiations and drop the beIN SPORTS channels from its platform. Verizon falsely claims that beIN sought 'significant' rate increases. In fact, beIN offered to continue under the same modest fee increase structure it established when it launched in 2012. Verizon, conversely, sought to re-package beIN to higher more expensive tiers where customers have to pay more for the content they love. beIN will not allow Verizon to use its content in this manner and will continue its fight to achieve carriage in lower priced tiers on behalf of consumers and content partners.” The statement was attributed to Antonio Briceño, the beIN Sports deputy managing director for the U.S. and Canada.

UPDATE: Verizon through a spokesman said in response to beIN Sports: "With every content negotiation, our goal is to continue providing customers the best TV experience while keeping our prices as low as possible. Unfortunately, beIN Sports is demanding a significant rate increase for the same content they offer today.We have given beIN Sports a reasonable offer, but they rejected this proposal and we no longer have the right to carry their channels. We remain open to negotiating a fair agreement."

beIN set up a web site to argue its case against the Fios drop and seek support from viewers.