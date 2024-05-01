‘Behind the Music’ Returns on Paramount Plus

Behind the Music is back on Paramount Plus with new episodes May 1. Those profiled in the season two episodes are Bell Biv DeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Paramount Plus also debuts what it calls “remastered” episodes featuring 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Ice-T, Milli Vanilli, The Notorious B.I.G. and Sinead O'Connor, updated with current Behind the Music branding, that same day.

Bell Biv Devoe came to be in 1990, the members previously part of New Edition.

Adkins is a country star whose career “is a country music song in itself,” according to Paramount Plus, including alcoholism and a shooting that nearly killed him.

Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli.

Behind the Music premiered on VH1 in 1997, and Paramount Plus brought the docuseries back in 2021, profiling the likes of Boy George, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, Huey Lewis, LL Cool J, New Kids on the Block and Ricky Martin.

Behind the Music is executive-produced by Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Mark Ford and Alex Castino executive produce for Creature Films alongside Tara Long for Entertainment One.