Beachfront Adds MadHive’s Blockchain to OTT Ad Platform

Beachfront is adding blockchain technology from MadHive to secure and verify first party data in real time on its over-the-top video advertising platform.

“We have an obligation to provide accurate, real-time audience data across our OTT inventory for our premium publisher and blue chip advertiser partners,” said Frank Sinton, president and founder Beachfront. “MadHive’s DMP specializes in delivering audience enrichment in real-time — and in a secure way that is equipped for the future.”

Sinton said Beachfront had been looking to add blockchain to its supply-side platform because of the data security it provides. Within the media sector there is a lot of hype surrounding blockchain but Madhive’s technology was ready to run on a large-scale basis.

Related: Oath Executive Maccaro Named Beachfront CEO

With MadHive’s technology in place, Beachfront will be able to use data in real time to enhance clients’ audience-based ad campaigns as they run, enabling programmatic buying.

“From the advertiser perspective, they want to be able to transact in OTT the way they’re transacting on digital, Sinton said. “Eventually what they really want to do is be able to transact programmatically. They want to have the granularity of audience buying and what blockchain really adds on top of that is data security.”

Beachfront delivers more than one billion video ad impressions per month for its clients.

New York-based MadHive’s technology will also track, store, and report on campaign-generated first-party data. It allows users to safely use programmatic marketplaces and immediately optimize campaigns based on audience data.

“Beachfront is a great supply-side partner because they’re plugged into the burgeoning ad-supported connected TV marketplace, and we’re able to come in and deliver first-of-its-kind solutions to publishers and advertisers without adding complexity,” said Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive. “We seemed to have turned a corner, and it’s exciting to see the market adopting blockchain and cryptography powered solutions in practical ways to address the real challenges in digital advertising.”