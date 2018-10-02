Oath Executive Maccaro Named Beachfront CEO

Connected TV advertising company Beachfront named Chris Maccaro as CEO.

Maccaro, previously VP and head of emerging markets at Oath, will work closely with Beachfront founder and president Frank Sinton.

PSP Partners and Growth Catalyst Partners acquired a majority stake in Beachfront in 2017.

More than one billion delivered video impressions flow through Beachfront’s system each month, the company said. It has also done extensive work to prevent OTT ad fraud, and was the first SSP to provide both inventory quality validation and audience validation across all OTT devices.

“Technologically speaking, Beachfront is ahead of anything I’ve seen, with an ability to seamlessly support the delivery of all types of premium video ad formats across complex mobile, desktop and connected TV environments -- including live video, which is remarkable,” said Maccaro.

Before Oath, Maccaro was VP of field sales for North America at Yahoo, Prior to that, he was with Vice.

“Chris is a great fit for Beachfront because he understands the digital video advertising needs of premium publishers and tier one brands, while remaining mindful of the importance of keeping the viewing experience pristine for consumers,” said Sinton. “It’s a humbling experience to speak with Chris about where the market is going and strategize ways Beachfront can address industry pain points into the future -- because he possesses experience and know-how few have. He walks a perfect line between industry visionary and grounded business operator.”