B&C's Year-End News Quiz
As the year 2008 winds to a close, let's see how much you remember and how much you have just blocked out after the last three miserable months. From a strike to an Olympics to that little election of ours, the television business has produced lots of memorable moments. How many can you recall? Take our test. And no cheating, this is B&C—not Illinois.
Click here to take the quiz.
