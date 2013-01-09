BBC Worldwide America Cuts Syndie Deal for 'DCI Banks'

BBC Worldwide America, sales and distribution, announced

Wednesday that it has sold crime drama DCI Banks to public TV stations

for syndication beginning this month.





The show, which is based on Peter Robinson's Inspector

Alan Banks novels, will be available on 166 stations, reaching roughly 77%

of U.S. TV households. Stations include WUSF Tampa, KERA Dallas and KCET Los

Angeles.



DCI Banks is produced by Left Bank Pictures for

ITV.