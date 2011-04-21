BBC America Acquires ‘Battlestar Galactica'
BBC America announced Thursday that it has acquired the science fiction series Battlestar Galactica.
The
agreement with NBCU Domestic TV Distribution is for the first four
seasons and a two-part miniseries. The show, which orginaly aired on the
Syfy network from 2003-2009, is an Emmy and Peabody award winner. Known
as a cult classic, Battlestar Galactica told the story of the last humans' search for a new home through space.
BBC America plans to air Battlestar Galactica as part of Supernatural Saturday lineup, premiering on June 18 at 7 p.m..
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.