Bay Area's KRON Filling Primetime With News

Taking news offerings to the next level, KRON, Nexstar’s San Francisco-area MyNetwork affiliate, is going to be filling its primetime hours with back-to-back local newscasts.

Starting Aug. 21, KRON will air a three-hour block of local news on weeknights starting at 8 p.m., the station said. The MyNetwork programming that currently runs in primetime will move to 11 p.m.

Once the newscasts launch, KRON will be broadcasting 11 hours of live local news every weekday. That includes six hours of news starting at 4 a.m. daily; two hours from 5-7 p.m.; and the three primetime hours.

KRON, which Nexstar acquired in its Media General purchase, is the second Nexstar station to announce news expansions on Tuesday. WHAG in Hagerstown, Md. announced a major revamp, including a name change, to grow its regional appeal.