Bay Area's KNTV, WTHR Indianapolis Nab Peabody Awards

The San Francisco Bay Area’s KNTV and WTHR in Indianapolis are among the 2017 Peabody Award winners for news, the Peabody organization announced Tuesday.

KNTV, an NBC O&O, is being honored for its report “Arrested at School: Criminalizing Classroom Misbehavior,” which examined local school districts relying on police for student discipline. For many students, primarily minorities, the practice resulted in citations that become permanent criminal records, the report found.

WTHR, Dispatch Broadcast Group’s NBC affiliate, is being honored with awards for two separate investigations. One, “Charity Caught on Camera,” uncovered layers of mismanagement and corruption at a local nonprofit, including the charity’s pastor taking donated goods for his own use. The report lead to resignations and a state investigation.



The station’s other report, “Dangerous Exposure,” showed how one Indiana watchdog agency failed to do its job. A voluntary remediation program allowed companies to shirk their duties to clean up sites leaking poison into groundwater in residential areas. The investigation exposed decades of lax oversight and served as a catalyst for change within the agency.

CBS News and CNN are the other two winners in the category.

Three packages from CNN war correspondents—“ISIS in Iraq and Syria,” “Undercover in Syria” and “Battle for Mosul”—feature on-the-ground reporting from the Middle East.

CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley is receiving a Peabody for its report “Heart of an Epidemic, West Virginia’s Opioid Addiction,” by reporter Jim Axelrod.



The 11 selected across the news, public service, radio/podcast and web categories Tuesday round out the announcement of the Peabody 30 winners, who will be honored on May 30 in New York City at the 76th Annual Peabody Awards ceremony.



For a full list of winners, click here.