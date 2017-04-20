FX, HBO Series Nab 2017 Peabody Awards

Two FX series, Atlanta and Better Things, are among the seven entertainment programs being honored with a 2017 Peabody Award, the organization announced Thursday.

Donald Glover’s Atlanta, produced by FX Productions, is about two young black men trying to make it in Atlanta’s rap scene. Better Things examinesworking motherhood. It is also an FX production.

Other entertainment award recipients are:

HBO’s Veep, the political comedy starting Julia Louis-Dreyfus

BBC One’s Happy Valley, the British crime drama available on Netflix

Beyoncé’s Lemonade, the HBO Entertainment and Parkwood Entertainment-produced visual album that included a one-hour film

Horace and Pete, the Louis C.K. series centered around the two owners of a Brooklyn bar launched on louisck.net

Channel 4’s National Treasure, the British broadcaster’s drama around accusations of sexual misconduct around a public figure. Hulu co-produced and aired it.

The seven programs are among a total of 30 2017 Peabody Award winners. Winners in news, radio/podcast, children’s, education, and public service will be announced April 25.