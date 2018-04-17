‘BattleBots’ Premieres on Discovery May 11

BattleBots returns with new episodes on Discovery Friday, May 11, and Science Channel Wednesday, May 16. Chris Rose and Kenny Florian return to call all the action this season, while Jessica Chobot is the sideline reporter and Faruq Tauheed is ring announcer.

Some of the returning machines this season include Tombstone, Minotaur, Chomp, Witch Doctor, Bronco, Bombshell, Bite Force and Yeti.

Science Channel aired off-network BattleBots bouts last summer. Those had initially aired on ABC. The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2000 to 2002.

BattleBots is a “reimagined take,” says Discovery, on robot combat from Whalerock Industries and the creators of the original BattleBots franchise, Ed Roski and Greg Munson. Executive producers are Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Edward P. Roski (Trey), Greg Munson, Tom Gutteridge and Aaron Catling.

Wyatt Channell will executive produce for Discovery Channel and Science Channel.