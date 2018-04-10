Adam Savage to Host ‘Mythbusters Jr.’ on Science Channel

Original MythBuster Adam Savage will host and executive produce MythBusters Jr., a new series that will give six kids a chance to show off their ingenuity and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) skills. The 10-episode series will debut on Science Channel in the 4th quarter.

“Adam Savage is a true American original, a singular talent who inspired a new generation of MythBusters and will now get a chance to mentor a remarkable group of kid geniuses,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery and Factual. “MythBusters is an iconic series and to be able to expand its roster in spectacular style with MythBusters Jr. is something that we are proud to do.”

MythBusters made its debut on Discovery Channel in 2003 and ended its fourteen-year run on the network in 2016. In 2017 Jon Lung and Brian Louden were named new MythBusters with the show on Science Channel.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much,” said Savage. “To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream. Helping to inspire future scientists and engineers is a mission I share with Discovery.”

MythBusters Jr. is produced for Science Channel by Beyond Productions. John Luscombe is executive producer for Beyond. Wyatt Channell is executive producer for Science Channel.