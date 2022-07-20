‘BattleBots Champions’ on Discovery August 4

A new series in the BattleBots franchise debuts August 4, when BattleBots Champions airs on Discovery Channel. Each week, eight elite bots face off in what Discovery calls a “Sin City Slugfest,” fighting for the right to compete in the showdown in Vegas. Winners from the first five episodes will join three winners of the Giant Nut, the trophy BattleBots champions receive, in the final episode. The ultimate winner gets the brand new Golden Bolt trophy.

Discovery did not reveal which bots will do battle in the new series.

Discovery Plus will air BattleBots Champions as well. The streaming network got its own BattleBots series, when BattleBots: Bounty Hunters premiered in January 2021. That series pitted current bots against “legends” in BattleBots history.

Ed Roski and Greg Munson created Battlebots. It ran on Comedy Central, then ABC. Science Channel, part of Discovery, Inc., ran off-network episodes in 2017. Discovery premiered Battlebots in 2018, with episodes on Science Channel appearing a few days later. ■