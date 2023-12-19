‘Barbie’ Movie Watched in 1.2 Million Households Streamed on Max

Barbie is still hot. In its first four days streaming on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max, the Barbie movie was watched in 1.2 million U.S. households, according to Samba TV.

Samba said that just 205,0000 households bought the movie during the first four days it was available on video-on-demand.

The big viewership on Max is good news for AT&T, Olay, Shipt and Adobe, which bought Barbie sponsorship packages. It was unclear how many of Max’s viewers were on the ad-supported plan.

Samba notes that Barbie overindexed by 16% among households with annual income of more than $200,000.

“1.2 million U.S. households journeyed to Barbie Land via Max over the weekend,” Cole Strain, VP and head of R&D at Samba TV said. “That’s more than five times the number of households who watched Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film live on-demand, signaling a strong preference to stream the movie via subscription service rather than rent or buy the film at home.”

“Of all income earners, higher-income households making over $200K over-indexed by 16% in the initial four-day viewing window compared to the average household,” Strain said.

Next up is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film now available to buy at home on-demand. No deal has yet been made to put the film on a subscription streaming service.