After a Rare Boffo 'Home Video' Run, Warner Mega-Hit 'Barbie' Finally Books a Subscription Streaming Premiere Date on Max
After raking in more than $1.44 billion at the global box office last summer, filmmaker Greta Gerwig's window-stretching film also generated untold toy and digital sales over the long fall
Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday that its summer blockbuster Barbie will debut on subscription streaming smorgasbord Max on Dec. 15, just four days shy of the six-month anniversary for its boffo theatrical release.
In an era in which the "window" between a film's multiplex debut and its SVOD premiere can be well under two months -- witness the Dec. 1 Peacock premiere of Universal's Exorcist: Believer following its Oct. 6 box office release -- Barbie has certainly extended its 15 minutes (as Sunday night's 60 Minutes profile of director Greta Gerwig further demonstrates).
Barbie generated nearly $1.442 billion at the global box office over the summer, then stayed parked as a $25 ($30 if you wanted 4K) for-sale-only transactional streaming title via Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and other digital movie stores for several months.
The film didn't become available as a less expensive for-rental DVD/Blu-ray title until mid-October. (It remains at the top of the revenue charts for this now decidedly niche business.)
Barbie only became available as a $5.99 digital rental title in late November.
It's tough to say exactly how much Barbie made for Warner and licensor Mattel during what became a traditionally expansive -- now fairly uncommon -- "home entertainment" run. But judging by the 16% jump in Barbie merchandise sales reported by toymaker Mattel back in late October, it seems like it might be a lot.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!