Barbara Ciara, WTKR Norfolk, Va., Anchor, To Step Down

Barbara Ciara, anchor at WTKR in Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Virginia, is departing the station as of December 1.

She started at the E.W. Scripps-owned CBS affiliate, known as News 3, in 2000. She has spent 43 years in the No. 44 market known as Hampton Roads, including time at WVEC and WAVY.

“Barbara’s leadership, presence and legacy will impact our community commitment for years to come,” said Adam Chase, WTKR VP and general manager. “Her panache, sharp wit and contagious laugh will be missed in our newsroom.”

Ciara reported from Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for Operations Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. She has interviewed Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and Oprah Winfrey as well.

Ciara was president of the National Association of Black Journalists from 2007 to 2009 and was president of Unity Journalists of Color.

“Not many people in this industry have the opportunity to work at three network affiliates without changing ZIP codes,” Ciara noted. “I consider myself blessed to have had a challenging career without sacrificing my connection to community.”

Ciara plans to travel after she steps down. Her departure was previously reported by TVSpy.

Starting Monday, December 4, Jessica Larche will join Kurt Williams in the WTKR afternoon news.