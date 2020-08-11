Bangura Gets GM Job at Nexstar’s WDCW Washington-WDVM Hagerstown

David Bangura has been named VP and general manager of WDCW Washington and WDVM Hagerstown, Md., which are owned by Nexstar. He starts immediately and reports to Theresa Underwood, senior VP and general manager, Nexstar.

Bangura was president and general manager of independent station WADL Detroit since 2014. He succeeds Andrew Wyatt, who was named VP and general manager of Nexstar’s WBRE and WYOU in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

“David is an exceptional broadcast, sales and marketing executive with an impressive career that spans more than 20 years,” said Underwood. “During his years working in Detroit, David delivered exceptional results in content development, community interaction and exclusive high-profile partnerships. His sales teams at WADL-TV and WMYD-TV regularly exceeded their goals by expanding local program offerings and by implementing innovative television and digital marketing strategies that grew audience reach and community engagement...We welcome David into the Nexstar family, and we look forward to working with him.”

Prior to leading WADL, Bangura was president and general manager of WMYD Detroit, a MyNetworkTV station.

“I am thrilled to be assuming leadership of Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital operations in Washington, D.C., and Hagerstown,” said Bangura. “The strength of WDCW-TV, WDVM-TV and their digital and social media channels, combined with Nexstar’s commitment to hyper-local content and the unique and customized advertising and marketing solutions we can offer, creates a distinct advantage for the area’s viewers and advertisers. My years in broadcasting management and sales in Detroit have well-prepared me to take on this new role and I look forward to working with the talented and dedicated staffs in both locations.”