Andrew Wyatt Named GM at WBRE-WYOU Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Andrew Wyatt has been named VP and general manager of Nexstar’s WBRE and WYOU in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Nexstar operates WYOU under a joint operation agreement. Wyatt will report to Theresa Underwood, senior VP and regional manager, Nexstar.

Wyatt joined Nexstar in 2018, as VP and general manager at WDVM Hagerstown (MD), and later added oversight of WDCW Washington. Before that, he was VP and general manager of WFXG in Augusta, Ga.

Nexstar’s first acquisition was WYOU in 1996.

“Andrew has demonstrated the strategic, entrepreneurial, results-oriented skill sets that make him the natural leadership fit for our Northeast Pennsylvania stations,” said Underwood. “Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of viewers and advertisers, and his leadership of our broadcasting and digital operations in Hagerstown and Washington, D.C., provided him with valuable experience to make this natural evolution within our company. Since his arrival, Andrew expanded local news, improved our programming lineup, established a variety of community partnerships, grew local sales, and developed a robust pipeline of new business. I am looking forward to working with him in his new role and greatly anticipate all the successes to come under his leadership in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.”

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is DMA No. 60.

“I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity to oversee the company’s broadcast and digital operations serving the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area,” said Mr. Wyatt. “These are important television stations in Nexstar’s portfolio, and each entity has established a track record of service to viewers, advertisers, and the community. I am aware of the history of these stations within Nexstar and will look to improve upon the years of dedicated service they have provided to viewers and advertisers across Northeast Pennsylvania by expanding local programming, community-dedicated content and unique cross-platform sales and marketing opportunities.”